Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON RLE opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.97.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.