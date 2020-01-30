Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 4,503 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.