Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peloton (PTON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON):

1/29/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Peloton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

1/28/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Peloton is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Peloton is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/1/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

12/12/2019 – Peloton is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

