Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus UMeWorld (NASDAQ:UMEWF) Critical Comparison

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Red Violet and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -31.83% -15.74% -13.54% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $16.30 million 14.92 -$6.87 million N/A N/A UMeWorld $10,000.00 731.64 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Violet.

Summary

UMeWorld beats Red Violet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

