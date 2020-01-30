Redfin’s (RDFN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,869.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $3,381,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 824.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,062,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after buying an additional 704,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 95.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 491,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

