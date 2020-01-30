Relx (LON:REL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REL. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (up from GBX 1,725 ($22.69)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,027 ($26.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,898.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

