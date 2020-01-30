Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.99

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 12787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

