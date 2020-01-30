Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Sells $152,649.16 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00.

RESN stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Resonant Inc has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

