Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock Sells 3,500 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,027.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rimini Street by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

