Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research lowered their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,225 ($55.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,482.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,309.88. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.