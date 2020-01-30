Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,210.50 ($55.39) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,482.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,309.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

