Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 668.51 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 681.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 748.33. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

