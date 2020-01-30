Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.