Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on XLRN. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

