RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSA. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

RSA opened at GBX 553.60 ($7.28) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 544.88.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

