Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

RUSHA opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

