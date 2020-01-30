RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 14.3%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shares fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 352,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 801,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

