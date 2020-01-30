Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,066 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

