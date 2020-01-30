Sandra Louise Rosch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Sandra Louise Rosch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,800.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

