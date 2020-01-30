Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of SASR opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 488,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 110,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

