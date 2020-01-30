Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,450

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target (up previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.31)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,401.95 ($18.44).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 1,409.50 ($18.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,442.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.