Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €103.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.81 ($112.57).

EPA SAN opened at €88.67 ($103.10) on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.04 and a 200-day moving average of €82.45.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

