SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.77 ($157.88).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €120.00 ($139.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €122.51 and a 200-day moving average of €116.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 52 week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52 week high of €126.98 ($147.65).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.