SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €167.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €167.00 ($194.19) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.77 ($157.88).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €120.00 ($139.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.23. SAP has a one year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a one year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.