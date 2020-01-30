Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sapiens International has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

