Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz Sells 2,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,794,525.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million and a PE ratio of 28.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.6104411 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

