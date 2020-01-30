SBI (SBHGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, January 31st.

SBI stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. SBI has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 4.41.

A number of research firms have commented on SBHGF. ValuEngine upgraded SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

