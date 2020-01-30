Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,106,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 316,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

