Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Bfsg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 230,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 99,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

