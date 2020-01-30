Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,467 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 188,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 230,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.

