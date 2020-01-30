SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

LON SDX opened at GBX 25.17 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.52.

In related news, insider Tim Linacre acquired 40,000 shares of SDX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.