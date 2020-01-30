Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

