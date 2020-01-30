SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 914.88 ($12.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 887.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 823.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99).

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

