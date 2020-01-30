Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $334,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

