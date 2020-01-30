Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON SQZ opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.74. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of $347.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

