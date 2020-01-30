Shefali Agarwal Sells 2,630 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epizyme alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.68. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Epizyme by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.