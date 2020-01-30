Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AMGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

Shares of Amigo stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. Amigo has a one year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of $261.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In other Amigo news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

