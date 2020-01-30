Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON EYE opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and a P/E ratio of -23.28. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.63.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

