Short Interest in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Drops By 15.7%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 718,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AMWD stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Woodmark has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $115.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Woodmark by 3.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

