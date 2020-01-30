Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expands By 14.8%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 940,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.95 million, a P/E ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 1.51. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.