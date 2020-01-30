Short Interest in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Rises By 23.0%

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

