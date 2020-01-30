Short Interest in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Drops By 5.4%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 596,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

