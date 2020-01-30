Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Increases By 20.3%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ISRG stock opened at $571.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,249 shares of company stock worth $8,265,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

