Short Interest in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Declines By 16.2%

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park National by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 161.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $94.63 on Thursday. Park National has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

