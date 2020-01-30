Short Interest in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Rises By 14.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRXC stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 60,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransEnterix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 66,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransEnterix by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

