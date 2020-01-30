Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $139.81 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

