Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from to in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

