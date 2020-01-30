Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $32,355.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Slack by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Slack by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

