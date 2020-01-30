S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $326.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $266.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.73.

S&P Global stock opened at $297.31 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $185.59 and a 12-month high of $300.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

