SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $149.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

